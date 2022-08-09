3650 REIT Provides $60M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio

Alexander Property Holdings has secured $59.9 million to acquire a 10-property industrial portfolio spanning four states, Commercial Observer can first report.

3650 REIT originated the loan.

SEE ALSO: New Private Lender Gramercy Capital Well Positioned for Market Challenges

The portfolio is 100 percent leased and is geographically diversified across Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan and Minnesota. Tenants leasing the assets in the portfolio have been in business for an average of 54 years and have occupied their respective properties for an average of 11 years.

According to a release, the proceeds of the loan will enable the sponsor to recapitalize the portfolio and buy out existing partners.

“Industrial properties have seen sustained growth since well before the pandemic, with the gradual rise of e-commerce contributing to a greater need for high-quality storage and logistics facilities and last-mile delivery solutions,” Toby Cobb, 3650 REIT co-founder and managing partner, said in a prepared remark. “Ideally located industrial assets such as those in the Triple Net and Central States portfolios are poised for continued demand, and we believe they will remain resilient ‘change winners’ through turbulent market conditions as corporate tenants require more space for goods.”

Officials at Alexander Property Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.