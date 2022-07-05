Governor Kathy Hochul signs a legislative package of three bills that will strengthen New York’s commitment to clean energy development and energy efficiency, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Hochul Signs Bill Raising Standard for Energy Efficiency in Buildings

By Mark Hallum
Royal Palm Companies CEO Dan Kodsi.
Royal Palm CEO Dan Kodsi Fears No Recession With Residential Projects

By Mark Hallum
Brookfield's planned project on the South Bronx waterfront will include 1,300 apartments, including 350 affordable ones. It's one example of a project receiving the Affordable New York 421a tax break.
Majority of Housing Produced by 421a Served Higher Incomes, Report Finds

By Rebecca Baird-Remba