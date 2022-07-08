Hair Salon Ash + Willow Doubling Space in Fairfax

Ash + Willow Co., a popular Northern Virginia hair salon, has leased a 1,785-square-foot space at the Pender Village Center, a 140,031-square-foot retail center in Fairfax, Va.

The salon will be almost doubling its current 900-square-foot space at 10560 Main Street in Fairfax when it moves this fall to 3903 Fair Ridge Drive.

“I was looking for a retail space in Fairfax that had either restaurants and/or a grocery store for clients to visit either before or after their appointment, as well as a clean and modern shopping center with lots of natural lighting,” Tanya Ko, owner of the salon, told Commercial Observer. “I wanted to find a space where I could provide a luxury experience for every client that sits in our chair.”

Joe Farina, principal of Divaris Real Estate, represented the landlord, Atlantic Realty Companies, in the deal.

“The Pender Village Center is located in the heart of Fair Oaks, off of Route 50,” Farina told CO. “Anchored by Harris Teeter, the mixed-use center features a diverse mix of office and retail uses.”

Other tenants in Pender Village Center include Corner Bakery, Bruster’s Ice Cream and golf studio Golftec.

Jane Le of Rosenthal Properties represented the tenant in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.