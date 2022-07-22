Millbrae, Calif.-based biotech firm Eikon Therapeutics is setting up a base of operations on the East Coast in the Alexandria Center for Life Science.

Eikon leased 25,000 square feet in the mixed-use facility at 430 East 29th Street, owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, to use for clinical development in New York City and to tap into the local talent pool, according to the company.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we gain access to the New York metropolitan area’s unmatched pool of talent, including physicians and scientists that have trained at some of the world’s most renowned universities, clinical research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies,” Roy Baynes, Eikon’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield’s William Hartman, Rachel Park and James Gale represented Eikon in the deal. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Alexandria. The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed.

“Eikon’s expansion into the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City, as a San Francisco-based company, is a testament to the world-class talent pool New York offers,” Hartman said in a statement. “This is an exciting and transformative time for New York’s life science cluster and we are thrilled to have Eikon at its forefront.”

Eikon and Alexandria also recently announced a deal for Alexandria to develop a new 285,000-square-foot global headquarters for the biotech firm in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco.

