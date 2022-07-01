E-commerce Parcel Carrier LaserShip Moving to Larger Chantilly Warehouse

LaserShip, an e-commerce parcel carrier, has inked a 105,000-square-foot full-building lease at Stonecroft Industrial Center, a warehouse in Chantilly, Va.

The rent was not disclosed.

LaserShip intends to relocate from its current Chantilly distribution center at 3931 Avion Park Court to the larger space this fall, with approximately 100 employees expected to work at the facility.

“LaserShip has been investing in its infrastructure to help e-commerce retailers reach their customers with faster, more reliable delivery at a lower cost,” Josh Dinneen, chief commercial officer at LaserShip, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to relocate our distribution center to this outstanding facility and look forward to welcoming more employees to our team.”

Located at 14850 Thompson Road, Stonecroft Industrial Center is adjacent to U.S. Route 50 and Virginia Route 28, and is just eight miles from Dulles International Airport.

Matan Companies owns the building, which features 32-foot clear ceiling heights, 37 dock doors, four drive-in doors, a 115-foot truck court and 120 parking spaces.

“Few buildings in the Northern Virginia submarket can match the immediate proximity to Dulles International Airport as offered by Stonecroft Industrial Center, and the asset is situated within a talent-rich area which will assist with employee recruitment efforts,” Scott Rabin, partner, advisory services for Edge, which represented the tenant, told Commercial Observer. “The logistics sector continues to experience rapid growth, as e-commerce plays an essential component serving the needs of both businesses and consumers.”

Brad Benna represented ownership in the lease in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.