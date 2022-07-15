Bonaventure Developing Luxury Senior Housing in Alexandria 

Bonaventure will develop a new luxury senior living development in the Old Town West neighborhood of Alexandria, Va.

When complete, the development will feature a six-story building offering 133 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a 4,550-square-foot restaurant, 24-hour fitness center, a club lounge, a business center and a media room. Outdoor amenities include a community garden and a gazebo.

SEE ALSO: Montgomery County Adding Affordable Units in Downtown Bethesda

“Our housing portfolio may span multiple demographics, but our Bonaventure standard of excellence is the same — every property is purposely designed with excellence and the needs of the community in mind,” Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure, said in a prepared statement.

The property will be located at 1112 First Street, not far from the company headquarters at 209 Madison Street and within walking distance of Braddock Road Metro Station. It is also close to Interstate 495 and less than three miles from Reagan National Airport.

Recent data from the National Investment Center for Seniors & Housing Care, which analyzes the senior housing industry, shows senior housing occupancy rebounding slowly from historic lows to top 80 percent this past quarter, though still under pre-pandemic levels.

Construction of the new luxury senior housing development is scheduled to begin in the near future, while completion is slated for the end of 2023.

Bonaventure declined to comment further for the story.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.