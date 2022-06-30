U.S. Bank Launches Middle Market CRE Team

U.S. Bank is launching a new middle market commercial real estate team to grow its business with midsize developers and investors, Commercial Observer can first report.

The Minneapolis-based company announced Thursday morning that its new team will be led by Tony Janssen, a veteran 17-year CRE banker with U.S. Bank in St. Louis. The team will have a presence in many of the larger U.S. metro markets where U.S. Bank already has a strong foothold.

“We’ve been discussing the creation of a dedicated middle market CRE team for the past year, due to increased CRE financing needs in our growing middle market business,” Hassan Salem, head of commercial banking at U.S. Bank, said in a statement. “Our goal is to increase CRE financing in the middle market segment by double digits.”

Janssen was most recently a regional manager for U.S. Bank’s CRE business, where he oversaw lending for Missouri- and Kansas-based real estate developers. He has nearly 30 years of banking experience, including stints at Bank of America and KeyBank Real Estate Capital.

“U.S. Bank has built one of the top CRE lending businesses by crafting financing solutions for clients that create value for developers and the communities where they build,” Janssen said in a statement. “This expertise, along with the new middle market CRE team’s focus on the unique needs of midsize CRE developers and investors, will allow us to deliver even more value for clients.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com