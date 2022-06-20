Trammell Crow Company (TCC) has made a $500,000 contribution to the Toigo Foundation in support of the nonprofit’s mission and ongoing efforts to promote the recruitment and retention of minority talent within real estate, Commercial Observer has learned.

TCC’s two-year, $500,000 commitment aims to help Toigo achieve its mission of fostering career advancement and increasing the leadership presence of underrepresented talent in finance and real estate.

The partnership will include a variety of initiatives including The TCC Scholars Program, which provides a competitive internship experience to MBA students interested in a career in commercial real estate development. TCC Scholars who complete the internship and accept a full-time offer with the firm will receive up to $40,000 in scholarship funds. TCC will also participate in a variety of Toigo programs and events across student recruitment and the advancement of underrepresented talent.

“As we adjust to a new way of working post-COVID, the real estate arena is undergoing dramatic changes. Having a team that is diverse — across ethnicity, gender, and experiences — coupled with a culture that ensures all talent is poised to contribute and thrive, is essential,” said Adam Weers, chief operating officer of TCC. “Through our work with Toigo, we identified the potential to expand our efforts together to drive change not just in our own organization, but the entire industry. At times of disruption, work around DEI — the exact, highly valuable work of the Toigo Foundation — needs to be amplified.”

“I immediately thought that Toigo would be a great organization to support, because Toigo actually centralizes resources and access for minority MBA students and other graduate students that are interested in breaking in to finance and real estate,” said Travis Melvin, a senior associate with TCC and a Toigo alumnus who participated in the program while earning his master of science in management degree at Stanford Graduate School of Business. Melvin helped champion the TCC and Toigo relationship.

“The commitment of TCC is exemplary — and stands as a model both in and out of real estate. Their trust in Toigo as a partner to drive needed change is humbling” said Nancy Sims, president & CEO of the Toigo Foundation. “The fact a Toigo leader, one of our own, championed our work and sparked this relationship is proof of what one voice and forward-thinking leadership can accomplish together.”

