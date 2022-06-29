David Goldstein, a vice chairman and branch manager for Savills, is making his way further up in the company after being appointed its first-ever president of the New York tri-state region.

Goldstein will be working alongside executives such as Janet Woods, who leads the Northeast region, and Gregg Najarian, market leader for the New Jersey office, to help oversee brokers in the New York area in the newly created role, Savills announced Wednesday.

The new role tasks Goldstein with overseeing performance metrics and helping associates meet standards while making sure the region hits financial and growth objectives, according to the firm.

“We have the brightest and most hardworking professionals in commercial real estate,” Goldstein said in a statement. “In this leadership position, I will continue to work tirelessly to assist them in developing impactful real estate strategies for our occupier clients and foster a culture that celebrates the contributions and hard work of our incredible community of professionals across all disciplines.”

Goldstein has a long history with Savills, starting at the firm in 1990 and executing about $3 billion in leases, acquisitions and dispositions, according to Savills.

“David Goldstein has had a tremendous impact on Savills over the course of his long and celebrated career. He has been one of the most accomplished brokerage professionals in New York City and, more importantly, continues to be one of our chief brand stewards – a steadfast advocate for Savills and its people,” Mitchell Rudin, CEO of Savills North America, said in a statement.

Goldstein also serves on the Savills board of directors for North America and is a member of its legal tenant practice group.

