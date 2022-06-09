J. Paul Getty Trust Buys Office Building Across the 405

By June 9, 2022 5:15 pm
reprints
640 North Sepulveda Boulevard
640 North Sepulveda Boulevard photo: Newmark

The J. Paul Getty Trust, the world’s largest and wealthiest art institution, has acquired a two-story office on the Westside of Los Angeles, across the 405 freeway from the iconic Getty Center.

Property records show the trust acquired the 45,630-square-foot office building — which is nearly three-quarters vacant — at 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard for $32.5 million. It was sold by Vectra Management Group.

SEE ALSO: Aimco-Related REIT Buys Miami Apartment Tower for $211M

Newmark announced the deal but did not disclose the name of the buyer. The building was 27 percent occupied at the time of sale.

It was built in 1987, and a $3 million renovation was completed in 2019. The property features almost 12,000 square feet of outdoor work and rec space, including a courtyard, an outdoor patio, a barbecue area, a basketball court and lounge areas.

“640 North Sepulveda offers a creative-office work environment that can accommodate multi-tenant or single-tenant floor plates, making it ideal for an owner/user,” Newmark’s Sean Fulp said in a statement.

According to Newmark’s research, net absorption in the L.A. office market registered 452,549 square feet during the first quarter, a second consecutive quarter of positive absorption. Newmark’s Fulp, Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler represented the seller. Newmark’s David Kluth and Aliya Coher represented the buyer. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , , ,
High rises in Edgewater.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Aimco-Related REIT Buys Miami Apartment Tower for $211M

By Julia Echikson
Nova Southeastern University’s North Miami Beach.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

PPG Development Buys University Campus in North Miami Beach

By Julia Echikson
Heritage Village Anaheim includes 196 units on 5.10 acres at 707 West Santa Ana Street in Anaheim.
Sales
California

Standard Communities Buys 559 Senior Housing Units in California

By Greg Cornfield