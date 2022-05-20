Stream Names Dorothy Hamilton as New Regional Managing Director

Stream Realty Partners has promoted Dorothy Hamilton as its new regional managing director for property management.

In her role, Hamilton will work alongside Dennis Skelly, the newly promoted national managing director. Hamilton was previously a Washington, D.C.-based director of property management and will remain in the D.C. office, overseeing employees in Northern Virginia, Maryland, Philadelphia and New York.

Among her new responsibilities will be managing and growing the geographic reach of Stream Realty as it continues to expand across the United States.

“I am excited at the growth in the mid-Atlantic Stream market. With that comes building relationships with new Stream teammates and watching those folks grow in their careers,” Hamilton told Commercial Observer. “Additionally, building relationships with clients and tenants — sharing with them the Stream legendary customer service — is so important to me.”

Hamilton has been with Stream since 2014 and has more than 25 years of commercial real estate and asset management experience. Over her career, which includes stints at Cassidy Turley, Standard Life, and Trammell Crow, she has managed more than 2 million square feet of Class A office space in D.C.

She looks forward to continuing to work with D.C. clients.

“We are seeing that D.C. tenants are reevaluating what they expect from their office environment, and we are working with our landlord clients to evolve with our tenants,” Hamilton said. “Our focus is on hospitality, health and wellness, outdoor spaces, engaging amenities, and the integration of technology.”

Stream also promoted Amanda Coupe to regional managing director of property management in the Sun Belt, managing personnel in Austin, El Paso, Denver, Nashville, Phoenix, Atlanta and Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to have Dorothy and Amanda expand their roles and support our property management teams on a regional level,” Skelly said. “As we continue to grow, having Dorothy and Amanda share their leadership, knowledge and experience with a broader group will undoubtedly benefit our entire platform.”

