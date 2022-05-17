Medical Office Building Near Inova Fairfax Hospital Trades for $21M

By May 17, 2022 1:06 pm
reprints
Prosperity Plaza. Photo: Avison Young

Global Medical REIT has acquired Prosperity Plaza, a 96,070-square-foot medical office building in Fairfax, Va., for $21 million.

Avison Young represented the seller, The Tomares Companies, in the deal.

SEE ALSO: The Cigar Factory in Astoria Sold at a Loss for $26.3 Million

“This sale reflects the continuing medical office investor demand,” Jim Kornick, principal of Avison Young’s capital markets group for health care, told Commercial Observer. “The competition was intense, with a wide variety of investor types seeking stable cash flow with substantial upside in a primary market.”

The seven-story property is located at 3020 Hamaker Court, less than a mile from the Inova Fairfax Hospital, Northern Virginia’s largest health care facility. 

The Tomares Companies originally developed the property in 1986 on a three-acre site that includes a two-level parking garage as well as surface parking. With the sale, Tomares’ plan is to focus on its multifamily portfolio going forward, according to Kornick.

The building is currently 84 percent leased to medical and traditional office tenants including Medstar, Inova, the Neurology Center of Fairfax, and the real estate services company Gates, Hudson and Associates 

Joining Kornick in representing the seller were Mike Wilson, Jon Goldstein and Joe French. The buyer was represented in-house. 

Requests for comment from the buyer and seller were not immediately returned. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , , ,
Angel Stadium in Anaheim, above, on May 16, 2022. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is under federal investigation in connection with the city's sale of Angel Stadium. An affidavit filed in federal court May 12 says authorities are investigating whether Sidhu shared privileged and confidential information with the Angels during stadium sale negotiations, and expected to receive campaign contributions as a result.
Sales
California

Corruption Probe Could Nix Angel Stadium Sale

By Greg Cornfield
The Cigar Factory at 35-11 9th Street in Astoria, Queens.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

The Cigar Factory in Astoria Sold at a Loss for $26.3 Million

By Mark Hallum
This industrial property at 1170 Commerce Avenue in the Bronx recently sold for $75 million.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Link Logistics Buys Bronx Industrial Building From BNS for $75 Million

By Mark Hallum