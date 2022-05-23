Madison Realty Capital Lends $23M on Nashville Resi Towers

M2 Development Partners has landed $23 million of construction financing to build two residential towers in Nashville, Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison Realty Capital originated the loan for the pre-development work of M2’s project in Nashville’s Midtown and SoBro neighborhoods.

SEE ALSO: Adaptive Reuse Offers Advantages to Affordable Housing Developers

“As prominent businesses across industries such as Amazon, Ernst & Young, AllianceBernstein and Oracle move and expand into Nashville, demand for high-quality residences continues to grow significantly,” Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement. “We are pleased to support two projects strategically located in Nashville poised to capitalize on the neighborhood’s live, work and shop proposition as renters seek modern, amenity-rich living options amid a dynamic employment market.”

Zegen added that Nashville-based M2 is very committed to Tennessee’s largest city with plans to break ground on a new Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential tower later this year.

The new multifamily development includes a 1.14-acre site on 500 Lafayette Street in Nashville’s SoBro section, where plans call for a roughly 340-unit building, outdoor space and underground parking. Another 15-story tower with 139 units will rise on a 0.78-acre site at 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street in the Midtown neighborhood.

“Madison provided us with the necessary capital to continue advancing our pre-development activities with an eye on commencing construction in the fourth quarter of 2022,” Timothy Morris, managing principal of M2 Development Partners, said in a statement.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.