Cushman & Wakefield Buys Cresa Partners of LA

By May 18, 2022 2:00 pm
reprints
Cresa’s 40-person operation works out of West L.A., Woodland Hills and Westlake Village.
Cresa’s 40-person operation works out of West L.A., Woodland Hills and Westlake Village.

Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield is expanding in Southern California and has acquired the three-office team of Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.

Cresa’s 40-person operation works out of West L.A., Woodland Hills and Westlake Village. Cresa exclusively represents tenants in entertainment, technology, professional services, biotech and transportation.  Cresa’s Downtown L.A. office was not included.

SEE ALSO: Dallas Leads Banner Quarter for U.S. Commercial Real Estate Investment

Cushman & Wakefield announced the acquisition, but did not disclose the value of the deal or the capital involved.

“This is a significant milestone for Cushman & Wakefield, and we are excited to add the depth of occupier services talent this exceptional group from Cresa offers,” Dan Broderick, president of the West region for Cushman & Wakefield, said in a statement.“Our platform locally as well as regionally is now even stronger and more robust.”

Cushman & Wakefield includes approximately 50,000 employees in more than 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, ,
Dallas, Texas.
Analysis
National

Dallas Leads Banner Quarter for U.S. Commercial Real Estate Investment

By David Nusbaum
Rendering of 2121 North Bayshore Drive.
Features
South Florida

A Luxury Development Boom Is Reshaping Miami’s Edgewater

By Mike Seemuth
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

Manhattan’s Langham Hotel Adds Exclusive Space to Draw Guests

By Rebecca Baird-Remba