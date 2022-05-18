Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield is expanding in Southern California and has acquired the three-office team of Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.

Cresa’s 40-person operation works out of West L.A., Woodland Hills and Westlake Village. Cresa exclusively represents tenants in entertainment, technology, professional services, biotech and transportation. Cresa’s Downtown L.A. office was not included.

Cushman & Wakefield announced the acquisition, but did not disclose the value of the deal or the capital involved.

“This is a significant milestone for Cushman & Wakefield, and we are excited to add the depth of occupier services talent this exceptional group from Cresa offers,” Dan Broderick, president of the West region for Cushman & Wakefield, said in a statement.“Our platform locally as well as regionally is now even stronger and more robust.”

Cushman & Wakefield includes approximately 50,000 employees in more than 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion.

