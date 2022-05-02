Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, 20 miles south of Downtown Miami.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
South Florida

Electra America Buys Foreclosed Miami-Dade Mall for $100M

By Mark Hallum
Chatham Square
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

KKR Lends $122M on Apartments Purchase Near Disney World

By Andrew Coen
Finance
New York City

NYC CRE Market Sees First Quarter Gains: Report

By Andrew Coen