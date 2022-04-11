Waterton Buys Boynton Beach Apartment Complex

It isn’t fair Verona, but it’s fair enough in the eyes of these investors.

Real estate investment firm Waterton closed on the purchase of Verona at Boynton Beach, a residential complex at 1575 SW 8th Street, as transplants resettle in the South Florida enclave seeking an affordable lifestyle.

It sold for $80 million, according to Palm Beach County records.

The 14-acre property has nine, three-story residential buildings with 216 units, which Waterton believes will be a sound investment as people follow the traditional migration route from the Northeast to Florida, as well as the newer trend of people seeking lower rents away from Miami-Dade County.

“The Southeast Florida apartment market has been a national leader over the past two years,” said Julie Heigel, vice president of acquisitions at Waterton. “In the case of Palm Beach County, there is strong in-migration from the greater New York area as well as Miami-Dade County with residents moving north in search of more affordable rental housing. We expect notable corporate relocations and a corresponding influx of new residents, to increase the number of high-income jobs which, combined with strong demand and the larger-than-average floor plans at Verona at Boynton Beach, make the fundamentals here very attractive.”

A representative for Waterton declined to provide the sales price or the identity of the seller, but the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser states that the assessed value for 2021 was $39.9 million and that the most recent owner of the complex was Massachusetts-based Robbins Property Associates.

Robbins Property Associates did not return a request for comment.

