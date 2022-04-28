JLL Adds Jillian Grzywacz to Affordable Housing Team

JLL has welcomed Jillian Grzywacz as a senior director to its affordable housing production team, based in Washington, D.C.

In her new role, Grzywacz will be responsible for originating debt for affordable multifamily sponsors both locally and nationally.

“Now is the opportune time for creativity across public and private partnerships within the affordable housing space,” Grzywacz told Commercial Observer. “I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds and contributing to the growth of JLL’s affordable platform.”

She noted there were two main factors that attracted her to the firm.

“First and foremost, JLL is a leading capital provider in the affordable housing space, and their industry expertise in affordable and the broader commercial real estate market is unmatched,” she said. “Additionally, the company has amazing people and a culture that fosters a team environment of top professionals operating with the highest level of integrity for their clients. I believe that mentality is a winning combination for success.”

Grzywacz comes to JLL after six years with Freddie Mac, where she most recently served as production manager on the agency’s multifamily affordable housing team. In that role, Grzywacz regularly worked with the top three accounts for Freddie Mac, the largest affordable housing lender by loan fundings.

“During her tenure at Freddie Mac, she was an amazing partner to us, and her knowledge, thoughtfulness and personality will ensure her success,” said C.W. Early, affordable housing leader with JLL. “Jillian is part of our overall strategy to build a best-in-class affordable team.”

Grzywacz also serves as a mentor for Project Destined, an organization that provides entrepreneurship and real estate training to diverse students. She plans to continue working with the program while at JLL.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.