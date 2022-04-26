Freelancers Union Moves HQ to Industry City

Freelancers Union inked a deal to open a 4,413-square-foot headquarters and coworking space for its members at the 6 million-square-foot Industry City (IC) campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit, which advocates for independent workers’ benefits, closed on the five-year deal in the first quarter of the year for the space in Building 1 of the 16-building development. Asking rents range from $15 to $40 per square foot at the Belvedere Capital, Jamestown, and Angelo Gordon & Co.-owned campus, according to a representative for the landlords.

SEE ALSO: Two Production Companies Sign With Fundrise in LA

“We hope to build a comprehensive creative workers space where not only freelancers can come into cowork, but potentially schedule photo shoots, record podcasts and edit videos,” Rafael Espinal, the union’s president, said.

Freelancers Union partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment to offer independent workers free programming on wellness, financial and legal management at the new coworking space, Espinal said.

“Freelancers are some of our most essential, creative, and dedicated workers, but too often, they have fallen through the cracks when it comes to critical services,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “My administration will continue to find ways to support this vital community.”

Freelancers Union hopes to open the new offices by July 1 after moving from its offices at 30 John Street in Dumbo. The union will join other media and production companies, including photography firm MPB, ​​Moda Operandi and robot video studio The Garage at Industry City, according to a representative for the landlords.

“The Freelancers Union will be an invaluable partner to our rapidly growing media [and] production community at IC,” Industry City’s Jeff Fein, who represented the campus in-house in the deal, said in a statement. “The freelance workforce now has a distinct home at Industry City where education, skill sharing, and networking are key to the experience.”

It was not immediately clear who brokered the deal for the tenant.

Update: This story has been updated to include a comment from Eric Adams.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.