Excelsa Raises $153M for Second Multifamily Fund

Excelsa has closed its second U.S. multifamily fund with $153 million in equity raised, Commercial Observer has learned. The fund raise began in January 2022 and reached its target of $150 million by the end of March through targeted family offices and high net worth investors from the Middle East and the Gulf States.

Founded by Bassam Yammine, formerly co-CEO of Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, Excelsa began investing in multifamily properties in 2009. Since then, the firm has acquired more than $420 million in U.S. real estate properties through direct investments and its first multifamily-focused fund, Excelsa US Real Estate I. The firm’s portfolio includes 2,500 multifamily units as well as office properties and land.

“The performance of our first fund has been exceptional with very strong yields distributed quarterly and a significant capital appreciation that we are starting to materialize through several exciting exits in the pipeline,” said Fadi Majdalani, managing partner of Excelsa, in a prepared statement. “We are honored that all of our fund I investors and co-investors have trusted us by joining our second fund and increasing their commitments to Excelsa.”

The new fund will focus on value-add multifamily and core-plus properties across several states in the U.S., including the Sun Belt states. Excelsa US Real Estate I has deployed over $27 million in equity that includes Fox Hunt Farms, a 256-unit rental apartment building in the Charlotte, N.C., area in December 2021, and Coventry Green, a 276 rental building in the Charleston, S.C., area in February. These acquisitions occurred during a pre-launch phase and through bridge loans from the investors.

“Our fundraising success highlights the strong appetite for multifamily investments from the Middle East and Gulf states,” added Khalil Hibri, head of business development at Excelsa. “Our investors seek stable yields and a strong hedge against inflation which U.S. multifamily delivers.”

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.