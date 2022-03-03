Savills Hires Ellen Rudin to Lead Tri-State Brokerage Services

Savills has tapped former CBRE executive Ellen Rudin as senior vice president of the tri-state area, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rudin (no relation to Savills CEO Mitchell Rudin) will oversee brokerage services in the tri-state region alongside Janet Woods, the Northeast region lead, and David Goldstein, who serves as New York City market leader for Savills, the firm said. Rudin’s first day was on Monday.

“Ellen is deeply embedded in the commercial real estate industry, as evidenced by her impressive resume and long list of accomplishments,” Woods said in a statement. “She understands that we are in a people-centric business, and that our success is predicated on cultivating and maintaining positive relationships with our professionals and the clients they represent.”

With roots in real estate law, Rudin most recently served as a director of space planning and facility management for the Department of Economic Development and Planning in Suffolk County and prior to that held several different roles at CBRE for 14 years through 2020, according to Savills.

At CBRE, Rudin held the position of senior counsel before transitioning to senior managing director, overseeing the Long Island and outer borough offices. Rudin was promoted to senior managing director of retail for CBRE’s Northeast division in 2018.

Rudin also founded AMBAR Realty Group in 2001, managed legal and global real estate for publicly traded telecom firm Viatel and also served as an attorney at Wien Malkin & Bettex.

The Department of Economic Development and Planning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.