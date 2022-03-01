Nonprofit Finds Permanent Home in Rockville

The Tree of Hope Association, a nonprofit that specializes in the recovery community, finally has a home to call its own.

After years of being hosted by other groups in various locations throughout Montgomery County, the nonprofit signed a 3,440-square-foot lease at 30 Courthouse Square in Rockville, Md.

SEE ALSO: Fertility Benefits Firm Progyny Takes 70K SF at 1359 Broadway

The building has been in the Schlosser family since it was built in 1962, and was previously a driving school.

“It was a perfect fit. We loved that the space was in the heart of Rockville and that it came with two training rooms,” LaTonia Rich, executive director for The Tree of Hope Association, told Commercial Observer. “We had looked at other spaces and had to request wall removals to create one training room.”

The Tree of Hope Association helps people from disadvantaged communities get connected and rebuild their lives, so location was very important in the search process.

“We are in walking distance from the subway and right in the heart of the court district, which gives our community easy access to our services, which definitely added to the appeal,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the nonprofit was looking for an accessible meeting space with ease of access, said Brandon Howard, a senior vice president at Divaris Real Estate who represented The Tree of Hope Association in its search.

“The building is located in Rockville Town Square and is convenient to public transit options such as the MARC train and the Rockville Metro, as well as major roadways the ICC and I-270,” Rich told CO.

The owner was represented by Joe McLeod, an agent with Coakley Realty.

“The space was formerly a driving school with classroom and office space which fit [Tree of Hope Association’s] needs,” McLeod told CO.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.