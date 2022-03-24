Newmark Adds to Federal Investor Services Group Leadership

Newmark has brought in real estate veteran Tim Lenahan to co-lead the firm’s federal investor services group alongside William Hill, a vice chairman, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lenahan, who takes the title of executive managing director, comes to Newmark from FD Stonewater, where he served as managing director of brokerage, working with landlords and owners in federal lease procurements and supporting the firm’s investment and development efforts nationwide.

“Federal leasing is a specialized business, and our team is uniquely positioned to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients and colleagues,” Lenahan said in a prepared statement. “We anticipate that our expertise will help cement Newmark as a leader within the federal investor services sector.”

Based in Washington, D.C., the group focuses on representing owners and investors who lease commercial properties to federal agencies and departments.

Lenahan and Hill will partner with Newmark colleagues across the U.S. to attract and retain government occupants on behalf of owners and investors. The duo will also collaborate with the firm’s capital markets professionals to advise on selling or purchasing properties with the federal government as the primary or sole occupant, the company said.

Over his career, which started at CBRE, Lenahan has led teams for nearly two decades on government-occupied real estate transactions across a wide range of product types, resulting in approximately 15 million square feet of transactions across the U.S.

“[Lenahan] is one of the brightest minds out there, and he is a subject matter expert in our niche industry,” Hill said in a prepared statement. “As our national practice grows, we needed another senior thought leader who our peers and clients respect. Bringing [him] on board further solidifies Newmark’s commitment to expanding our brand within the federal real estate space.”

Lenahan and the firm were not immediately available to comment.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.