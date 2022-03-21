Jonathan Fanuzzi Rejoins Newmark After Decade Brokering Deals at JLL

The prodigal son returns.

Office broker Jonathan Fanuzzi, who left Newmark 10 years ago for JLL, has been welcomed back to the firm as a managing executive director for Newmark’s New York City office.

Fanuzzi got his start in the real estate industry at Newmark in 1999 and now has 23 years of experience in leasing and tenant representation. He will report to the president of the New York tri-state region, David Falk.

Since setting off from Newmark in 2012, Fanuzzi has negotiated more than 18 million square feet of transactions across the country, according to the Newmark, including inbuildings such as the Empire State Building, 375 Park Avenue, 452 Fifth Avenue, 230 Park Avenue, 1166 Avenue of the Americas and 101 Avenue of the Americas.

“It is great to have Jonathan back at Newmark as he has a long working history with many of our professionals, which will make for a seamless reintegration,” Falk said in a statement. “His strong work ethic and capabilities have commanded respect within the industry, and his presence will allow us to expand our business, foster cross collaboration and deepen our bench of professional talent.”

But times have changed since the onset of COVID-19 and Fanuzzi recognizes that commercial real estate is a new ball game.

“These past two years have taught us to embrace agility to adapt to the needs of our clients as they reimagine the workplace in a post-pandemic world,” Fanuzzi said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to joining the Newmark platform and partnering with David Falk, Peter Shimkin [a vice chairman at Newmark] and the talented group of professionals at the firm to provide our clients with a powerful suite of resources as they navigate the current landscape.”

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.