H.I.G. Lends $69M on Atlanta Apartment Asset Acquisition

By March 10, 2022 4:04 pm
reprints
Virginia Highlands Apartments. Photo: Meridian Capital Group

MSC Investments has landed $69 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of an Atlanta   multifamily property, Commercial Observer has learned.

H.I.G. Realty Partners provided the loan for MSC to acquire Virginia Highlands Apartments, sources told CO. The three-year non-recourse, interest-only loan features an interest rate below 4 percent and allows for funding up to 83 percent of the total loan-to-cost.

SEE ALSO: NewPoint and Capital One Refis $385M Four-State Multifamily Portfolio

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team led by Peter Martz, Noam Kaminetzky and Jason Grimm out of the company’s Boca Raton, Fla. office.

“Despite market volatility as a result of unanticipated world events, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we were able to close this loan without issues or adjustments,” Martz said in a statement. 

Located at 609 Virginia Avenue Northeast, the property is one of only two multi-housing rental communities in the historic Virginia Highland neighborhood. The property underwent renovations in the summer of 2020 with luxury upgrades in 40 percent of the units. 

Officials for MSC Investments and H.I.G. did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

, , ,
Finance  ·  Refinance
National

NewPoint and Capital One Refis $385M Four-State Multifamily Portfolio

By Emily Fu
Jordan Ray
Finance  ·  Players
National

Marcus & Millichap’s IPA Division Taps Jordan Ray for LA Origination Team

By Andrew Coen
Some of the financing will be used to extensively renovate the interior and the common areas of Luxe Villas at 11640 Mayfield Avenue.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

WS Communities Secures $50M Refi for 59 Units in LA

By Greg Cornfield