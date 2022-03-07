Hanover Starting New Industrial Division

Hanover Company has promoted Dan Gordon to regional development partner of Hanover Industrial, a new division of the company focused on developing industrial properties.

Based in Washington, D.C.,Gordon will be primarily focused on sourcing and entitling ground-up industrial development deals in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“Out of the gate, our goal is to put together a compelling development pipeline,” Gordon told Commercial Observer. “We are currently looking at a range of sites, particularly in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and I hope that we’ll be able to connect on some of those in the coming weeks and months. As we grow the pipeline, we will be spending more of our time on construction oversight and leasing.”

Before transitioning to the industrial team, Gordon was part of the firm’s multifamily team, where he was responsible for the development of the 412-unit Hanover Tysons at 1500 Westbranch Drive in Tysons, Va.; and the soon-to-open 331-unit Hanover 8th Street at 3201 8th Street NE in D.C. There’s also the upcoming two-phase, 700-unit multifamily project on Reed Street NE in the District.

“Dan brings unparalleled drive and work ethic to the industrial division,” David Hudson, president of industrial at Hanover Company, said in a prepared statement. “He has been an asset at Hanover Company for many years, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on this new team.”

Gordon calls 2022 an incredibly exciting time in the industrial market throughout the Northeast.

“There is voracious demand and limited supply which should continue to result in upward rent pressure,” he said.

Gordon has been with Hanover since 2016, rising from a development associate to a development director to a development partner.

