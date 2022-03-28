Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, the development partnership behind the $3.6 billion Wharf in Washington, D.C., has released details about its upcoming apartment building, The Tides.

The 12-story, 239,000-square-foot building will contain 255 units, including 62 affordable housing units at 30 percent MFI (Median Family Income) and 60 percent MFI; and 74 units at 100 percent MFI and 120 percent MFI. Rents have not been decided yet, according to information provided by the partnership—Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette.

SEE ALSO: Contech Startup Slate Exits Stealth Mode with AI SaaS Platform

The unique geometric design of The Tides, created by architecture firm ODA New York, mimics the movement of the tides, and inspired the building’s name.

“The Tides is uniquely positioned in the heart of The Wharf neighborhood, making it a highly desirable location for residents who want to experience all that this vibrant waterfront neighborhood has to offer from a wide range of dining options to local entertainment and unparalleled waterfront connectivity,” Michelle Giannini, Hoffman & Associates’ executive vice president of multifamily and brand, told Commercial Observer.

The units range from studios to two-bedrooms, with 73 of the apartments boasting private outdoor space. The Tides also features three penthouse residences, and communal amenities include 2,600-square-foot fitness and wellness center; gathering space featuring a signature double-sided fireplace, TV, wet bar, lounge seating and dining areas; conference room; and 800-square-foot terrace.

“The Tides continues the vision of creating a neighborhood that offers something for everyone from a local soda pop shop to fine dining to a wide range of residential offerings,” Giannini said.

The building — adjacent to Pendry Washington, D.C., the new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International — will also include 13,000 square feet of retail on the ground level. Bartaco, a street food and cocktails restaurant, and early childhood education provider The Goddard School are the first known tenants.

The Tides is slated to open sometime this summer.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.