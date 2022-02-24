National investment in life sciences research and development facilities surged again in 2021, reaching $21.4 billion, or 62 percent more than the total from 2020, according to a report by CBRE.

“A shortage of existing life sciences space available for purchase, coupled with robust and soaring property prices, have led most real estate investors focused on this sector to pursue development opportunities,” said Chris Bodnar, vice chairman and co-head of health care and life sciences capital markets at CBRE. “With lab vacancy rates near record lows, this new development activity should give more space options to occupiers and more opportunities for investors in this booming sector.”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities easily leads the nation in life sciences real estate with 43 million square feet in over 407 properties, which is almost three times as much space as the second-largest owner.

Blackstone’s BioMed Realty is second with 14.4 million square feet spread over 91 properties. It’s followed by Healthpeak Properties with 11.7 million square feet in 146 properties; Ventas with 9 million square feet over 45 properties; and Longfellow with 7.3 million square feet spanning 18 properties.

IQHQ is one of the most active new developers with roughly 1.6 million square feet under construction at the end of 2021.

CBRE also anticipates that investment will grow another 10 percent this year to more than $23.5 billion.

