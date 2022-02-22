Silver Spring Retail Center Adds PT Provider, Dunkin’

Active Physical Therapy has inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at the Layhill Shopping Center in Silver Spring, Md.

The 56,000-square-foot property, owned by Elmore since 1969, also signed Layhill Donuts LLC, a new Dunkin’ franchisee, to a 1,600-square-foot lease at the end cap of the center, allowing for a drive-thru.

Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord in both leases.

“Shadow-anchored by Aldi, the Layhill Shopping Center benefits from strong traffic counts, large parking capacity and long-term, stable tenants,” Susan McGee, a senior vice president at Divaris Real Estate, told Commercial Observer.

Located at 14300-14328 Layhill Road, at the northwest corner of the intersection of Layhill and Bel Pre Roads, the center provides an easy stop for those exiting the Intercounty County Connector on their morning commute, according to McGee.

Active Physical Therapy is a regional physical therapy provider with 25 locations throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. The firm was represented by Andrea Patrizio of Paraclete Realty. The Dunkin’ representative was not disclosed.

Other tenants in the retail center include Ageis Dental Group, Layhill Animal Hospital and Weight Watchers, now known as WW.

Requests for comment from the tenants and landlord were not immediately returned.

