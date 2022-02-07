Prologis Scores 322K-SF Office Campus in SoCal for $96M

Pacific Vista consists of five two-story office buildings on nearly 25 acres in Orange County

By February 7, 2022 3:30 pm
reprints
Pacific Vista consists of five two-story office buildings on nearly 25 acres at 25500-25550 Commercentre Drive in the city of Lake Forest.
Pacific Vista consists of five two-story office buildings on nearly 25 acres at 25500-25550 Commercentre Drive in the city of Lake Forest. photo: Cushman & Wakefield

One of the biggest logistics landlords in the country has turned a big office play in Southern California.

Prologis has acquired a 322,262-square-foot Class A corporate office campus named Pacific Vista in Orange County for $96 million, and plans to operate the property as is. 

SEE ALSO: Textile Firm Delta Galil Renews 50K-SF Renews at Morgan Stanley’s 2 Park Avenue

Property records show it was owned by Drawbridge Realty, which acquired the property for $76.2 million in September 2017. A $53.3 million loan on the site from BMO Harris Bank is set to mature in October.

Cushman & Wakefield announced the sale, and represented both the buyer and seller. Prologis and Drawbridge did not immediately return requests for comment.

Pacific Vista consists of five two-story office buildings on nearly 25 acres at 25500-25550 Commercentre Drive in the city of Lake Forest. It’s surrounded by dozens of similarly sized office campuses, including the corporate headquarters for Del Taco.

Orange County office vacancy is still abnormally high compared to pre-pandemic norms at 16.6 percent, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s fourth-quarter report. Average asking rent for Class A office space was at $3.22 per square foot per month to start the new year.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Ward represented the buyer, and John Harty represented the seller along with Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano and Ed Hernandez.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , , , ,
Mangrove Bay.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Blackstone Sells Florida Senior Living Complex for $30M Below Purchase Price

By Julia Echikson
Willow Oaks Corporate Center.
Leases  ·  Sales
Virginia

Inova Health System Inks 48K-SF Space at Fairfax’s Willow Oaks Corporate Center

By Keith Loria
The Reframe Studios property includes two former industrial buildings with 188,662 square feet on a 7.3-acre site at 4561 Colorado Boulevard.
Sales
Los Angeles

Swift Real Estate Pays $93M for Reframe Studios in LA

By Greg Cornfield