Northwell Health Nabs 10K SF at 1410 Broadway

Medical provider Northwell Health inked a deal for a new 10,000-square-foot office at 1410 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

Northwell signed a 12-year lease for space on the seventh floor of the 34-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets, according to landlord L.H. Charney Associates. Asking rent was in the low $50s per square foot.

Other new deals at 1410 Broadway include coffee shop Ten Thousand Coffee, which took 1,400 square feet to open its second location outside its native Australia, and sandwich shop Barney Brown, which took another 1,400 square feet, the landlord said.

“Leasing activity at 1410 Broadway … has been phenomenal, and is a testament to the recent upgrades and continued investment in both assets by ownership,” Joseph Giannola, the president and CEO of L.H. Charney, said in a statement. “Our retail amenities and flexible spaces have been well-received by the market, and we are delighted to welcome Northwell Health to the new age of office space.”

Colliers’ Rick Doolittle and JP Howard represented the landlord in the Northwell deal. A spokesperson for L.H. Charney declined to provide the tenant broker. A representative for Colliers did not immediately provide a comment.

Other tenants in the 385,000-square-foot 1410 Broadway include Hana Financial, WeWork and accounting firm Phoenix Management & Associates.

