BLT Green Hollow — a partnership between Building and Land Technology and Green Hollow Capital Partners — has landed $57.6 million in acquisition financing for its purchase of The Bethesdan Hotel in Bethesda, Md., Commercial Observer can first report.

A joint venture between Angelo Gordon and The Bernstein Companies was the seller.

Fortress provided the financing, in a transaction arranged by Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, vice chairmen and co-heads of Newmark’s New York debt and structured finance group, along with Nick Scribani, Chris Kramer, Dan Morin and Jason Kennedy. Adam Etra, Lawrence Wolfe , Mark Schoenholtz and Miles Spencer, vice chairmen of Newmark’s lodging capital markets team, led the sale of the property and also assisted in negotiating the debt placement.

The 15-story hotel sits at 8120 Wisconsin Avenue and features 270 guest rooms, 1,633 square feet of retail space and three below-grade parking decks. Bethesda Metro station is a short walk from the property, which is also the closest hotel to the National Institutes of Health campus and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — both of which are at the heart of the explosive life sciences investment boom currently underway in the area.

Formerly a DoubleTree hotel, the asset underwent a $20 million renovation and was relaunched as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton in October 2019. Hotel amenities include a seasonal rooftop pool and a fitness center.

In August 2021, Real Estate Weekly announced the formation of BLT Green Hollow, which is led by Carl Kuehner of Building and Land Technology and former Five Mile Capital portfolio manager Jim Glasgow, and has more than $1.6 billion of equity capital invested to date.

Officials at BLT Green Hollow and Fortress couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

