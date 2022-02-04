CBRE Taps Jamie Georgas to Lead Mid-Atlantic Tenant Advisory Team

Jamie Georgas, a 17-year veteran at CBRE, has been promoted to executive managing director of the firm’s advisory and services division for occupiers in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

In her new role, Georgas will be responsible for leading and growing the team’s business in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia across all property types. This includes leading the business strategy, growing revenue and overseeing more than 100 professionals who advise companies on their real estate strategies.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Navy Yard CEO David Ehrenberg Stepping Down

She will also be focused on driving growth initiatives across all property types and sectors, and will serve on the five-person executive leadership team responsible for the entire CBRE mid-Atlantic advisory business, led by Kyle Schoppmann.

“I’ll be spending the next few months meeting and engaging with our CBRE mid-Atlantic professionals and clients, as part of my immersion into the market,” Georgas told Commercial Observer. “But our focus on talent will continue to be paramount in 2022 — developing and motivating our great talent, attracting new talent with diverse backgrounds and experiences, and most importantly, engaging our talent and allowing them to thrive by fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and growth.”

Georgas has spent the last two years as the leader of CBRE’s Americas broker operating platform, overseeing the strategic integration of CBRE’s internal platform of resources, service offerings and talent. The majorityt of her career has been spent focused on the company’s Chicago and Midwest businesses.

She believes she chose a really exciting time to move to the D.C. metro area and experience the region’s transformation, especially the innovative and opportunistic growth in the life sciences space in suburban Maryland and continued growth in the data center sector, and tech and government contracting in Northern Virginia.

Georgas said it’s a great time to be part of the market as many companies contemplate the future of their workplace, looking to balance the current desire for flexibility without compromising company culture and employee engagement..

“Notwithstanding that uncertainty, several office occupiers in the area are growing their footprint and upgrading their space, a trend known as ‘flight to quality,’ which has led to market bifurcation,” she said. “Top-tier space continues to be in high demand, especially as occupiers seek to attract talent with healthy, efficient, well-designed workplaces.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.