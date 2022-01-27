A 200-year-old nonprofit is opening a new outpost at 195 Montague Street in Downtown Brooklyn after signing a lease for 15,000 square feet, with OPEN Impact Real Estate and Transwestern acting as brokers in the deal.

Graham Windham, founded by Isabella Graham and Eliza Hamilton to provide social services to families, will open the new space by the summer to join its 12 other community-based sites in Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx. The organization serves over 4,500 individuals per year.

The space on the eighth floor of the 14-story 195 Montague will be completely renovated to meet the needs of the organization, which will occupy the office for a term of 15 years. Graham Windham eventually plans to have 40,000 square feet throughout Downtown Brooklyn.

“We learned a lot about how to work effectively during this COVID era and our new location will help us provide a higher level of service to our clients in space that’s specifically designed to meet their needs, as well as support our valued staff,” Kym Hardy Watson, CEO of Graham Windham, said in a statement. “Our offices all incorporate design and decor features that intentionally minimize the effects of trauma and toxic stress that affect so many of our clients.”

OPEN Impact Real Estate’s Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein represented Graham Windham in the transaction alongside Arthur Skelskie, Alexander Smith and Ginny Durfee at Transwestern.

“We are thrilled to have helped Graham Windham secure this new facility to help them effectively deliver on [their] mission and provide critical services to this community,” said Powers. “We were able to secure sustainable economics in a new purpose – built space with a landlord who values strong nonprofit tenants.”

The landlord, The Leser Group, was represented in-house in the transaction. The asking rent was in the high $40s per square foot.

The landlord could not be reached for comment.

