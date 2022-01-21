Hines Hires Real Estate Investing Veteran From Morgan Stanley

Hines has tapped Gary Evans from Morgan Stanley to help lead the firm’s real estate investment efforts, Commercial Observer can first report.

Evans, who was executive director of real estate investing at Morgan Stanley, joins as managing director and will spearhead Hines’ portfolio deals across the nation with a special emphasis on its new discretionary funds. He will coordinate with regional teams in identifying, sourcing and executing complex real estate portfolio transactions.

“We are very excited to welcome Gary to the investment management team at Hines,” Alfonso Munk, the chief investment officer of the Americas, said in a statement. “With his demonstrated expertise, Gary will help elevate our U.S. investment management platform and source new deals through our new discretionary funds to capitalize on the growing market portfolio opportunities as we strive to be a premier investment partner globally.”

During a seven-year run at Morgan Stanley, Evans closed acquisitions and developments representing $4 billion in total capitalization. He has worked on transactions across multiple markets and asset classes.

A University of Pennsylvania alumnus, Hines also earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Master of Arts in Economics from Boston University.

“Hines has a stellar reputation in the market both for its strength in development, management and investment, as well as its culture,” Evans said. “I am thrilled to join the Hines team and have the opportunity to help make the growth ambitions for investment management become a reality.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.