Facebook Parent Meta Postpones Return to Office Until March 28

By January 11, 2022 5:08 pm
reprints
Mark Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms will be postponing its return to office due to the spread of the omicron variant, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

With an initial plan for a somewhat full return for January, the tech giant is kicking the can down the road as the pandemic moves into its third year.

SEE ALSO: Paul Rahimian Talks Parkview Financial’s Record-Setting Year

Many employees will still be able to continue working from home as long as they file a request with the company by mid-March and those returning in person will be required to either be vaccinated, including with a booster shot, or prove an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

“We’re focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current COVID-19 landscape,” said Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources at Meta. “We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them.”

In acknowledging the uncertainty of bringing employees back to the office, Meta said it will take action against any employees who do not follow health protocols.

“Employees who take no action can face disciplinary measures, including termination. Obviously, this would be a last resort,” a spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
Finance  ·  Players
Los Angeles

Paul Rahimian Talks Parkview Financial’s Record-Setting Year

By Emily Fu
Eastgate Logistics Park in Harford County, where Wayfair leased 1.2 million square feet of space last year.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Baltimore Industrial Vacancy Rate Drops to Historic Low

By Keith Loria
Janno Lieber
Transportation
New York City

Transit Advocates Welcome Nomination of Janno Lieber as MTA Chair

By Mark Hallum