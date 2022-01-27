Former New York City Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea, who served as the top cop the last two years of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, is making a dramatic pivot from law enforcement to real estate after landing a role at Related Companies.

Shea will serve as president of commercial property management for Related, a role the firm says will allow him to manage operations for commercial and mixed-use properties in the city, as Bloomberg first reported.

“Property management is a new challenge, and one that I’m looking forward to leveraging my management skills and data-driven strategies to deliver the best experience for tenants, customers and visitors to our properties,” Shea said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

The career change comes after Shea spent more than 30 years with the NYPD. Heretired at 52 in December 2021 as the de Blasio administration handed the reins to Mayor Eric Adams.

“Dermot Shea is an accomplished and experienced leader who will bring unparalleled integrity to our commercial property management operation,” Jeff Blau, the CEO of Related, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Related declined to provide additional details when asked what the ex-cop’s role will be, but he wouldn’t be the first police commissioner to join the real estatew sector. Raymond Kelly, who had a two-year stint as top cop under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, worked as the head of an anti-terrorism and crime division at Cushman & Wakefield. Other PCs have joined the public sector. Shea’s predecessor, James O’Neill, left the force in 2019 and landed at Visa as head of security, while Bill Bratton — who served as commissioner under both Rudy Giuliani and de Blasio — joined the field of private security services.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.