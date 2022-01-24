Celebree Schools Signs Lease at Columbia’s Rumsey Business Center

A new Celebree School is coming to Columbia, Md.

The early childhood education franchisee has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at 9151 Rumsey Road, a 49,000-square-foot building at Rumsey Business Center.

The school will serve as the anchor tenant for the building and the landlord is searching for an additional tenant that would complement it, according to Lee & Associates-Maryland, which represented the landlord, Finmarc Management, in the deal.

A key feature of the building that attracted the tenant was its yard, private to the school, Kate Jordan, principal for Lee & Associates-Maryland, told Commercial Observer.

“Securing a location with an outside play area is required for a day care to operate and next to impossible to find, especially in Columbia,” Jordan said. “This facility previously housed a school so it already had an outside play area.”

The Rumsey Business Center consists of 10 buildings totaling nearly 400,000 square feet. The neighborhood has always been one to which parents flock for children’s activities, be it karate, ballet or tutoring, according to Jordan.

“Securing a nationally recognized day care operator is a win for all parties involved,” she said. “The demographics are incredibly strong with an average household income of $135,877 in this two-mile radius.”

Finmarc Management acquired the property in 2018.

Gopikaben Patel, Vishnu Patel and Nihirkumar Patel are owners of the Columbia franchise. The childcare and early learning school plans to open in the fall of 2022.

“One of our family members runs a daycare facility in India, so we have some familiarity with the concept and the need for quality services,” Gopikaben Patel said in a prepared statement.

Joining Jordan on the deal was Marley Welsh of Lee & Associates-Maryland and Christopher Baird, director of leasing for Finmarc Management. Megan Williams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Requests for comment from the landlord and brokers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.