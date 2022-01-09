Bronx Fire Kills at Least 19 People, Injures Dozens More

A fire at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx killed at least 19 people on Sunday. The cause of the conflagration, which started in a duplex on the second and third floors of the 19-story apartment building, was not immediately clear, according to reports citing the Fire Department of New York.

Firefighters began responding to the blaze around 11 a.m. By the afternoon, there were reports of fatalities — including nine children — and dozens of injuries. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of an initial call. “They were met in the hallway with this fire, very heavy smoke, very heavy fire,” Nigro said. “Units pushed in. The smoke extended the entire height of the building, which is very unusual. Members found victims on every floor and in stairwells, and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

Mayor Eric Adams called the fire “one of the worst” in the city’s modern history, and noted that 32 people had been hospitalized with what he described as life-threatening injuries. A further nine had “serious” injuries and 22 non-life-threatening ones. Adams also said during remarks with Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials Sunday evening that “it appears as though this stemmed from a space heater.” But he cautioned that the investigation into the fire’s cause was ongoing.

“The marshals are here,” Adams said. “They will give us a thorough investigation to determine exactly what took place and what we can do better not to have this repeated.”

The 125,685-square-foot 333 East 181st Street dates from 1972, and contains 120 units. It last sold for $10.57 million in a deal that closed in January 2020, according to city records, and that was part of a $170 million sale of several affordable housing properties in the Bronx. The buyer was a joint venture between LIHC Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group; the seller was Cammeby’s International Group.

This is a developing story.

