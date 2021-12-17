Law firm Hawkins Parnell & Young plans to sublease a 13,541 square foot on the 10th floor of 275 Madison Avenue from Lupus Research Foundation, the subtenant’s broker announced.

CBRE, which said this would be a relocation for the Atlanta-based law firm from 600 Lexington Avenue, declined to provide the length of the lease and the asking rent, but said its own Marilynn Joyner represented Hawkins, Parnell & Young in the deal while Cushman & Wakefield’s James Gale represented Lupus Research.

“The sublease opportunity at 275 Madison Avenue met all of our client’s near-term real estate requirements,” Joyner said in a statement. “Hawkins, Parnell & Young sought new office space after its lease at 600 Lexington Avenue expired. The fully furnished, move-in ready space at 275 Madison Avenue was a compelling economic and flexible solution while providing the firm with an ideal configuration meeting their current needs and growth projections.”

C&W and Lupus Research did not respond to requests for comment.

Through the lease, Hawkins, Parnell & Young will have the run of the entire 10th floor in the Manhattan tower constructed in 1931 and landmarked for its recent renovation to its original Art Deco design.

Lupus Research Foundation moved into the space in August 2016, signing a 10-year lease on the 13,541 square feet. It is not clear why it is subletting out the space at this time.

Earlier this month, international consulting firm Shen Milsom & Wilke leased 12,526 square feet on the 14th floor of 275 Madison with an asking rent between $60 and $70 per square foot.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.