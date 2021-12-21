Forte Capital Plans Creative Office Makeover for Wynwood Retail Building

By December 21, 2021 6:30 am
reprints
2830 NW Fifth Avenue, Miami, Fla.
2830 NW Fifth Avenue, Miami, Fla. Credit: DWNTWN Realty Acvisors

Forte Capital purchased a vacant retail building near the border of Miami’s Wynwood  for $6.35 million, with plans to convert the space into creative office.

Forte plans to reposition the 14,000-square-foot building, located at 2830 NW Fifth Avenue, a gateway to Fifth Avenue, a street that’s changing rapidly, said Chaim Cahane, principal at Forte Capital. 

SEE ALSO: JV Nabs National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase for $20M

In particular, Forte plans to target tenants looking for lower rents than nearby buildings in the heart of Wynwood, where asking rents can reach $70 per square foot, Cahane said. “A lot of tenants that are getting displaced, it’s a great alternative for them.”

Sheridan Capital was the lender in the deal, providing around 70 percent of the loan-to-cost for the deal, Cahane said. “Our goal is to reposition the building, get it stabilized, and then refinance with a conventional lender.”

LNDMRK Development sold the property, having purchased it in 2017 for $4 million, according to property records.

Forte has been active in the area since 2013, when Cahane bought Wynwood 25, his first acquisition in Miami. There was a dry spell after 2016, but, in 2021, Cahane returned to the neighborhood, purchasing three properties throughout the year. 

In February, Forte bought a retail building at 310 NW 25th Street from East End Capital for $11.8 million out of foreclosure. The 20,000-square-foot building was about 35 percent leased at the time at the sale, but quickly filled up. In May, Ananda Market took close to 12,500 square feet to open a market, cocktail bar, and patisserie, The Real Deal reported.

Cahane was also involved in another East End Capital sale at 2400 N Miami Avenue, where LIVWRK is planning the mixed-use Foyer, after purchasing the site for $39 million in August.

“Fifth Avenue is going to look very different in a few years,” said Cahane. “It’s a very wide street with a really cool median. We actually think it has a lot of long-term potential.”

Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff of DWNTWN Realty Advisors represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.

