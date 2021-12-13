Firm Katten Relocates, Downsizes to 55K SF in DC

By December 13, 2021 5:57 pm
reprints
1919 Pennsylvania Avenue.
1919 Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo: Tishman Speyer

Katten Muchin Rosenman, a national law firm, has signed a 55,000-square-foot lease at 1919 Pennsylvania Avenue, an eight-story office building in Washington, D.C.

Katten is relocating from its current D.C. offices at 2900 K Street NW, where it has occupied 72,300 square feet  for 15 years. The law firm will move into its new space in 2023.

SEE ALSO: Zero Irving Development Nabs First Office Tenant, Payment Platform Melio

Tishman Speyer is the owner of the 285,174-square-foot  Pennsylvania Avenue property. Tishman did not disclose the asking rent, but asking rents range from $53 to $57 per square foot, according to Commercial Café.  

“We look forward moving into the neighborhood and working in what will be a dramatic and exciting place to be for our clients and the whole Katten team,” Timothy Lynes, Katten’s D.C. office managing partner, said in a prepared statement.

Originally built in 1979, Tishman Speyer recently finished a major renovation of the building, which included a larger lobby, a new conference center, rooftop terrace and an updated fitness center. Additionally, there will be an enclosed glass rooftop space featuring a private conference area and a terrace space that will be leased to Katten and has available space for an additional tenant.

“1919 Pennsylvania has long been a fixture on one of the world’s best-known boulevards,” Jeffrey Chod, a managing director atTishman Speyer, said in a prepared statement. “With the renovations now being completed, we are optimistic that the current heavy interest in the property from potential customers will result in continued leasing momentum.”

The brokers were not revealed. Requests for further comments were not immediately returned by either side of the lease transaction.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , ,
zero irving lobby
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Zero Irving Development Nabs First Office Tenant, Payment Platform Melio

By Celia Young
Leases  ·  Coronavirus
National

Return-to-Office Plans: When Companies Are Planning to Go Back

By Tom Acitelli
909 Washington Street.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Two Companies Sign for Combined 11K SF at Alexandria Office Building

By Keith Loria