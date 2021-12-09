Chopt Opens Fifth NoVA Location in Fairfax

Fast-casual salad bar Chopt opened its fifth North Virginia location at Pickett Shopping Center this week.

The company signed a 10-year, 5,000-square-foot lease at the 89,500-square-foot retail center owned by Combined Properties.

“We were attracted to Pickett Shopping Center in Fairfax given the strength of the trade area and the true neighborhood feel at the property,” Dennis Lee, Chopt’s vice president of development, told Commercial Observer. “We’re excited to provide a new amenity to residents and workers in the area.”

Located at 9424 Main Street, and originally built in 1967, Combined Properties acquired the shopping center in 2019.

Situated at the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Pickett Road, the center is within Fairfax County, considered the 10th wealthiest county in the U.S., according to 2019 census data.

In addition to its standard build-your-own fare, Chopt creates seasonal and limited-time menus. The new Fairfax location will offer a Destination Mexico offering, featuring regional Mexican-inspired dishes such as Crispy Cholula, Shrimp Taco Salad and the Roasted Poblano Bowl, Lee said.

Other notable tenants in Pickett Shopping Center include Trader Joe’s, Total Wine and Staples.

Chopt now has 74 locations nationwide. Its other North Virginia outposts are in Vienna, McLean, Arlington and Alexandria.

Thomas N. Papadopoulos of Papadopoulos Properties represented the tenant in the deal, while the landlord was represented internally by Andrew Iszard.

Requests to Combined Properties and the brokers for comment were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.