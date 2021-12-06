Benjamin Smith Joins CBRE’s DC Leadership From MGA

CBRE has plucked Benjamin Smith from advisory firm MGA, adding the corporate real estate executive to its Washington, D.C. office in the role of senior vice president of the firm’s occupier services group.

In the role, Smith will focus on advising companies in the D.C. metro area on their corporate real estate strategies and transactions.

“I joined CBRE for the people and the culture; for me, it is always about who you are working with on a day-to-day basis,” Smith told Commercial Observer. “Having had the opportunity to sit down with many different people at CBRE, I got the sense that this is a culture of collaboration and support. Furthermore, it also helps to have the collective brainpower of the industry’s best and brightest.”

Smith served as a senior managing director at MGA for nine years, where he was involved in numerous high-profile real estate transactions and helped grow the firm from three to 22 employees. Among his clients were Close Up Foundation, Consumer Bankers Association, Federal Advisory Partners, Full Measure Education, Trilogy Federal and Yoga Alliance.

He’s looking forward to working with CBRE clients in the year ahead, capitalizing on his expertise as people look to navigate the post-pandemic market.

“In my career, I don’t think there has been a better moment for a company or a leader, to take a giant step back, and really use this time to evaluate how you want to use your office space moving forward,” Smith said. “Ultimately, the best advice I could give is to not give up on the value that a reimagined office space can bring.”

Previously, he worked at Cushman & Wakefield as a research analyst.

“Ben’s wealth of corporate real estate knowledge and experience will benefit clients in a meaningful way,” Sarah Kenney, a managing director at CBRE, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

