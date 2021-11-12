Investment bank William Blair and insurance company Ryan Specialty Group have inked two leases totaling 120,000 square feet at 1166 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer can first report.

William Blair, a Chicago-based financial services company and wealth manager, doubled its footprint to 80,000 square feet in the building between West 45th and West 46th streets, according to landlord broker JLL.

The firm, which has $123 billion assets under management, extended its lease for 40,240 square feet on the entire 20th floor of the building and expanded to take another 40,240 square feet on the entire 19th floor.

Ryan Specialty Group, an international specialty insurance company, inked a deal to relocate from 1345 Avenue of the Americas to the entire 18th floor at 1166 Avenue of the Americas, for a total of 40,240 square feet, according to JLL.

Asking rents and lease lengths weren’t disclosed.

JLL’s Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Cynthia Wasserberger and Diana Biasotti represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, in both deals along with Minskoff’s Jeffrey Sussman.

Minskoff recently completed a new 12,000-square-foot conference center on the 12th floor of the building, following a Gensler-designed renovation of the front plaza and lobby.

“The comprehensive renovation of 1166 Avenue of the Americas and the extraordinary artwork that Minskoff has curated within the building distinguish this property as a leading Midtown office destination,” Glickman said in a statement, referencing the extensive collection of artwork in the lobby from famous artists like Roy Lichtenstein, KAWS and Yayoi Kusama.

CBRE’s Silvio Petriello, Ben Friedland, Ramneek Rikhy, Joseph Fabrizi and Cara Chayet handled the deal for William Blair. Ryan Specialty Group was represented by Gabe Marans, Robert Sevim, Adam Southard from Savills. Spokespeople for CBRE and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

