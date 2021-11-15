Two men at a table.
Leases  ·  Technology
New York City

Proptech Sale-Leaseback Startup Keyway Raises $15M Seed Round

By Philip Russo
Lagos, Nigeria's political and economic capital, hosts many of the country's startups.
Technology
International

Nigeria’s Proptech Industry Finds Success Through Fintech First

By Philip Russo
Finance  ·  Technology
New York City

Behind Northspyre’s 3.5X Growth During the Pandemic

By Philip Russo