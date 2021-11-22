Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors’ new luxury residential development in Hell’s Kitchen is officially ready to rise.

The partnership just locked in $204 million in construction financing from Union Labor Life Insurance Company (ULLICO), Commercial Observer can first report.

When completed, the 33-story building — at 312 West 43rd Street—will comprise 330 luxury rental units, 30,000 square feet of amenities and 40,000 square feet of retail space with prime frontage on 42nd Street.

Construction is now underway, with an anticipated completion date of mid-2024.

“The closing of this loan is an important step towards realizing the vision for 312 West 43rd, where we will create a top-quality residential and retail destination in a dynamic live, work, play corridor of the city,” Colleen Wenke, president and chief operating officer of Taconic, said in prepared remarks.

The Handel Architects-designed building meets residents’ post-COVID-19 concerns and desires head-on, providing filtered outdoor air to residences and featuring wellness-focused amenity spaces throughout, including spa areas, private gardens, a rooftop pool and workspaces.

Taconic and National entered into a 99-year ground lease with 1199SIEU Healthcare Workers Union to develop the block-through site into a mixed-use building back in 2018, filing permits for the planned development in 2020. The site sits in Hell’s Kitchen’s Special Clinton District, established to both preserve and strengthen the residential character of the surrounding community.

At the time the ground lease was signed, Taconic and National officials worked with 1199SEIU to solidify a structure that “vested the long-term ownership of the property with future generations of 1199SEIU members,” Globe St. reported.

Speaking of the construction financing, Jeffrey Kanne, president of National Real Estate Advisors, said: “This financial commitment allows National to continue delivering on our mission to create value, provide jobs, and strengthen economic vitality in the places where we invest. We look forward to this exciting next phase of this high-quality mixed-use development project.”

“We’re proud to participate in another New York City project that supports unions,” Edward Smith, president and CEO of ULLICO, said. “Projects like this one help fuel the local economy by putting union members and union contractors to work.”

No stranger to New York real estate, ULLICO has been lending on New York City real estate projects for decades. “It’s a dynamic city that provides excellent investment opportunities,” Herbert Kolben, senior vice president of ULLICO’s real estate investment group, added.

In addition to sitting a stone’s throw from Times Square, the building’s prime location allows easy access to Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Yards and the Theater District, and only expands Taconic’s growing footprint in the neighborhood.

Nine blocks north of 312 West 43rd sits Taconic’s 525 West 52nd Street, a 445,000 square-foot luxury rental building also designed by Handel Architects. After acquiring the site in 2012, Taconic successfully brought the project through the City’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure rezoning process, getting the go-ahead to develop a residential building. Today, the building is one of the most sought-after residential addresses in Hell’s Kitchen.

