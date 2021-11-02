Goldfish Swim School Expanding in Northern Virginia

Goldfish Swim School has signed a 6,439-square-foot lease at the Dillingham Square shopping center in Lake Ridge, Va., with Capstone Advisors.

Divaris Real Estate negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented the landlord.

“Goldfish was looking for a grocery-anchored center with ample parking — an environment where the guardians of enrolled students may utilize the center’s amenities while the program is in session,” Joe Farina, principal of Divaris Real Estate, told Commercial Observer. “The high visibility and traffic at Dillingham Square were two key elements in the swim school’s decision to sign at the center.”

Located at 12351-12555 Dillingham Square, the 235,078-square-foot community shopping center includes retailers such as Food Lion, Gold’s Gym and Dairy Queen.

The surrounding community has an average annual household income of more than $116,000, according to recent data by leasing agency Rappaport.

Goldfish Swim School, aimed at teaching classes for those 4 months to 12 years old, is expanding rapidly. The swimming school has more than 120 schools in more than 30 states and Canada with an additional 130 in development. The new Lake Ridge school will open in early 2022 and there are plans for additional locations in Northern Virginia.

“After the success of other recent East Coast additions and debuts in four states, the Goldfish Swim School is looking to occupy 6,000 to 10,000 square feet in prime retail locations throughout Northern Virginia,” Farina said.

