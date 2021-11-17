Deutsche Bank Supplies $211M Loan for NJ Office Asset

By November 17, 2021 1:46 pm
The 800 Scudders Mill Road property is home of the North American headquarters for Novo Nordisk.
Photo: Cushman & Wakefield

Hana Financial Group has landed a $210.7 million debt package to refinance Novo Nordisk’s North American headquarters in New Jersey.

Deutsche Bank provided the loan for Hana’s 800 Scudders Mill Road office asset in Plainsboro, N.J.

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing with a team that included John Alascio, Alexander Hernandez, Alex Lapidus, Meredith Donovan, Andy Merin, David Bernhaut and Frank DiTommaso.

“This asset is one of the highest-quality buildings in the market today and the continued commitment by the tenant and institutional sponsorship created competitive market terms for the refinancing,” Alascio said in a statement.

Located two miles from Princeton University, 800 Scudders Mill Road encompasses nine interconnected buildings totaling 731,104 square feet. The property is situated on a 58-acre site within the Princeton Forrestal Center.

Representatives Hana Financial Group did not immediately return a request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

