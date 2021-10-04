Square Mile Adds David Greenburg From UBS to Lending Team

Square Mile Capital Management has added David Greenburg from UBS as a principal in its New York City office to help expand the firm’s lending operations, Square Mile announced today.

Greenburg, who began his role last Friday, will be responsible for leading loan originations in the New York and New England regions as well as the Midwest, including the Chicago market. He joins from UBS, where he was managing director and regional head of the bank’s real estate finance group for the last seven and half years.

Prior to UBS, Greenberg held positions with Deutsche Bank, RCG Longview, Bank of America, EY’s structured finance advisory services and Bear Stearns. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

“Over the past two decades, David has built a strong reputation in the commercial real estate finance sector,” Michael Lavipour, co-head of Square Mile’s lending platform, said in a statement. “We are very pleased that he has elected to join us to help our lending business continue growing and thriving.”

Manhattan-based Square Mile has had an active 2021, which includes supplying a $159.3 million debt package to a Hines-led joint venture to refinance acquisition debt for Clearview Business Park in San Mateo, Calif., which is largely anchored by Tesla and GoPro. It also provided a $75 million preferred equity investment for the construction of McSam Hotel Group’s 1,046-key Hilton-branded hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

