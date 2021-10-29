SL Green Sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M a Year After Acquiring It

By October 29, 2021 2:25 pm
reprints
590 Fifth Avenue
590 Fifth Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

SL Green Realty Corp. has sold 590 Fifth Avenue a year after it acquired the property from Thor Equities.

The family behind diamond ring designer Effy Jewelry bought the 19-story Midtown office and retail building from SL Green for $103 million, according to SL Green and a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Foremost Companies Sells Fully Leased LA Office for $28M

“Closing on the sale of 590 Fifth Avenue at a price of $1,000 per square foot demonstrates the continued demand for well-located New York City office and retail properties,” Harrison Sitomer, a senior vice president at SL Green, said in a statement. “This profitable transaction is the latest step in the successful execution of our 2021 business plan as we remain on track to meet or exceed our stated goals for the year.”

Albert Sultan and Morris Sabbagh of KSR represented the buyer in the sale.

The 100,000-square-foot building between West 47th and West 48th streets has retail on the ground, which KSR leased to a short-term gift shop prior to the sale, Sultan said.

SL Green took over control of the property in October 2020 after a Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure sale. Previous owner Thor had defaulted on SL Green’s $24 million mezzanine loan on the building.

Effy Jewelry, owned by the Hematian family, owns several properties in the area, most recently picking up 145 West 45th Street from Isaac Chetrit for $92 million in 2019, The Real Deal reported.

“The sale of 590 Fifth Avenue, which was completed in under two weeks, represents the return of the investment sales market to pre-pandemic levels,” Sultan said in a statement. “KSR identified the asset and the buyer was attracted to the prime Fifth Avenue location, and both sides worked expeditiously to solidify the transaction.”

Representatives for Effy Jewelry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

, , ,
It’s located at 901 Corporate Center Drive just off the 10 and 710 freeways in the city of Pomona. It’s currently leased to Lereta, a tax and flood service provider.
Sales
Los Angeles

Foremost Companies Sells Fully Leased LA Office for $28M

By Greg Cornfield
EAST hotel in Brickell.
Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Swire Sells EAST Miami Hotel for $174M

By Julia Echikson
20440 Century Boulevard.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Washington DC

Rock Creek Acquires Germantown Offices for Life Sciences Conversion

By Keith Loria